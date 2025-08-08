72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Golden Meadow Police Chief in jail after allegedly deleting 12 years worth of department files

1 hour 7 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, August 08 2025 Aug 8, 2025 August 08, 2025 5:36 AM August 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GOLDEN MEADOW — Former Golden Meadow Police Chief Troy Dufrene is in jail after he was accused of deleting the department's files. 

The Attorney General's office said that he wiped out more than 12 years of records after losing his election bid. 

Dufrene turned himself over to the Lafourche Parish Jail, where he was booked on computer tampering and malfeasance in office charges. 

Dufrene's bond was set at $15,000.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days