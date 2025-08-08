72°
Former Golden Meadow Police Chief in jail after allegedly deleting 12 years worth of department files
GOLDEN MEADOW — Former Golden Meadow Police Chief Troy Dufrene is in jail after he was accused of deleting the department's files.
The Attorney General's office said that he wiped out more than 12 years of records after losing his election bid.
Dufrene turned himself over to the Lafourche Parish Jail, where he was booked on computer tampering and malfeasance in office charges.
Dufrene's bond was set at $15,000.
