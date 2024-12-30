Former Broadmoor coach Rusty Price dies suddenly, months after being honored with naming of school's field

BATON ROUGE — Former Broadmoor High School coach Rusty Price, for whom the school's football field was named just months ago, died suddenly Sunday, a family friend said.

WBRZ had profiled Price this past fall after the school honored its ex-coach at a ceremony Sept. 6. Price was 77 at the time.

News of Price's death was announced Monday on Facebook by Matt Dobbins, a family friend and former athlete under Price. A cause of death wasn't given.

"Coach Rusty Price passed away suddenly yesterday. He spent his entire coaching career at Broadmoor High in Baton Rouge, and was our Cross Country and Track & Field coach when Mark, Marty and I were there," Dobbins said.

After leading the team to a cross country state championship, Price became Broadmoor's football coach and eventually athletic director.

"He impacted so many lives, and we were able to celebrate that in September when the school named the football stadium in his honor," Dobbins wrote.

Dobbins said the family plans a private ceremony but said there would also be some sort of public celebration.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School District said Price graduated from Broadmoor in 1967 and coached at the school for 45 years before retiring in 2022.