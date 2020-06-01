Latest Weather Blog
Former boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral
Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather offer to pay for George Floyd's funeral and services has been accepted by the family.
According to Mayweather Promotions CEO, Leonard Ellerbe, the boxer had personally been in touch with the family. He will handle all cost and expenses for the funeral on June 9 in George Floyd's hometown of Houston.
TMZ was the first to report on Mayweather's offer. He will also pay for services in Minnesota and North Carolina.
“He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, he is definitely paying for the funeral,” Ellerbe told ESPN.com on Monday.
Mayweather has not yet met the Floyd family.
This isn't the first time the retired boxer has done something like this. Mayweather, who retired undefeated, also paid for the funeral of an opponent. Mayweather won his first world championship against Genaro Hernandez for the WBC super featherweight title in 1998. Hernandez died 13 years later of cancer, and Mayweather handled funeral expenses.
