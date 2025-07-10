73°
Former Beatles, Wings band member Paul McCartney to perform at Smoothie King Center in October

Thursday, July 10 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ORLEANS - Paul McCartney will once again be here, there and everywhere as he's leaving home and making his way to New Orleans for his "Got Back 2025" tour.

Rather than being back in the U.S.S.R., McCartney will tour North America, performing at the Smoothie King Center along his tour's long and winding road. Anyone wanting to see him standing there in New Orleans can smile away on Oct. 29.

Worried about not getting a shot at a ticket to ride due to too many people? It won't be long until resale opens July 15 at 10 a.m., so if you've got to get them into your life and are worried about no reply, you can register for text alerts and work it out here.

