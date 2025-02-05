81°
Florida man suspected in homicide nabbed in West Baton Rouge

2 hours 38 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, February 05 2025 Feb 5, 2025 February 05, 2025 12:39 PM February 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

PORT ALLEN - A man believed to be connected to a Sarasota, Fla. homicide was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish early Wednesday, authorities said.

Djalma Gordon, 41, of Sarasota was detained just before 1 a.m. in a traffic stop by West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies.

Sarasota Police have released minimal information about the crime, saying a woman whose identity they have not yet released was found dead about 8 p.m. Tuesday in her apartment. Police, who went to the apartment for a welfare check, say she was the victim of "homicidal violence."

