Florida law lets autonomous vehicles drive without humans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Self-driving vehicles will be able to operate in Florida without a human on board under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis signed the measure Thursday at a test track for autonomous vehicles. The governor says he wants companies testing the vehicles to move to Florida.
The new law takes effect July 1. It will allow self-driving cars without humans on all roads as long as the vehicles meet new insurance and safety requirements. It also exempts operators inside self-driving cars from laws that ban texting while driving and other potentially distracting activities. Current law allows self-driving vehicles if a person is in the car.
As of March, 29 states had passed laws that range from permitting testing of such vehicles to allowing them without humans.
