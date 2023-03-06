Latest Weather Blog
Florida flight returns to Cuba after birds cause engine fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight to Florida from Cuba was forced to turn back Sunday after it struck birds that caused an engine to catch fire and fill the cabin with smoke, the airline said. No injuries were reported.
Southwest Airlines flight 2923 departed José Martí international Airport in Havana en route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday afternoon. The aircraft “experienced bird strikes to an engine and the aircraft’s nose,” the airline said in a statement.
A passenger told WSVN that the impact sent fumes through the airplane and caused emergency oxygen masks to deploy.
“It was like a burn smell, and it was hurting my face. My eyes got real red, my chest started to burn,” Steven Rodriguez said.
The pilots safely returned to Havana, where the 147 passengers and six crew members evacuated the aircraft on slides, the airline said.
Trending News
The airline bused passengers and crew members to the airport terminal and put the passengers on a different flight to Fort Lauderdale, the airline said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shawn Wilson, former DOTD Secretary, first Democrat to join Louisiana gubernatorial race
-
Man stabbed to death at ATM near corner of Plank Road and...
-
'Still feels like a nightmare:' Family seeking justice for 17-year-old mother shot...
-
91-year-old New Roads woman loses family home in fire; community lending a...
-
Massive drug stash under Siegen Lane overpass found by volunteer clean up...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs