FLOOD WATCH in effect Saturday into Sunday

A ***FLOOD WATCH*** will be in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday morning for the Baton Rouge Metro Area and locations to the south and east. Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, especially in urbanized areas where drainage may be slow to occur. 1-3 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts, may result in flooding of smaller creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Additionally, there is a ***2/5 Slight Risk*** of severe weather from Saturday morning through Sunday Morning for Baton Rouge and locations to the north and west. This means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible within the outlook area and could produce gusty wind and hail.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect increasing clouds overnight. As winds become south at 5-10mph, lows will stop in the mid 60s. Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms could produce downpours, gusty wind and hail. There is a possibility of heavy thunderstorms repeating over the same locations (this is known as training) and could lead to flash flooding. The most active time period for showers and thunderstorms will be 10am – 6pm. Given the lack of full sun, highs will not go much beyond the upper 70s. There may be a brief lull during the evening hours, but then a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to cross the area overnight into Sunday. Though a lower threat overall, brief downpours and gusty wind will be possible with this activity as well.

Up Next: Any lingering showers will wrap up early, likely before dawn. Much drier air will spill in behind the front with brilliant sunshine and seasonable temperatures for Sunday afternoon, Monday and Tuesday.

--Josh

