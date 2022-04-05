74°
Flood victims to wait for federal aid
BATON ROUGE- As congress is expected to approve $500 million for flood relief in South Louisiana, state leaders say it will take some time for the money to get to victims.
"It can take anywhere between five to eight months," said Pat Forbes Monday, the executive director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development.
Forbes said federal and state regulations are the standard hold-up but his agency is already working to expedite the process.
The state will have broad discretion in the use of the federal money. Governor Edwards said most of it will be used to get people back in their homes.
