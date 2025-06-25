94°
Latest Weather Blog
Flipped semi-truck near 10/12 merge shuts down I-12
BATON ROUGE - A semi-truck heading westbound along Interstate 12 overturned Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at 1:45 p.m. near the I-10/I-12 merge, less than 30 minutes after a different crash just a few miles ahead.
The roadway was closed and traffic was diverted to the New Orleans exit.
Trending News
No information about injuries has been reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Country music star, LSU senior Timothy Wayne shares excitement about performing at...
-
2une In Preview: Yoga Studio 90 brings hot yoga to Denham Springs
-
I-10 eastbound down to one lane as crews work to remove truck...
-
2une In Preview: Black Joy - A Maternal Wellness Celebration
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
Sports Video
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
-
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate...
-
The Baton Rouge Rougarou baseball team is off to a hot start
-
LSU baseball players, coach will work shift at Cane's ahead of National...
-
LSU announces schedule and logistics for National Championship celebration Wednesday