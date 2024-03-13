Flarin' of the Green gets ready to roll

BATON ROUGE - The Flairin' of the Green Krewe is a group of people who love Ric Flair so much, they dedicated a float to the former WWE superstar in Saturday's Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day parade.

Samantha Wickard is the woman who founded the krewe back in 2018. She said it stated out pretty small.

"That was a tough year. But you know, since then we've gotten more Flairs, we've gotten better robes, we've gotten better things and it's just evolved into a big krewe that people know and they love and they enjoy seeing every year," Wickard said.

The krewe has become notorious for their unique costumes.

"We are all Ric Flair! There are 3 rules on this float: you must have a wig, you must have aviators and you must have a robe," krewe member Chelsea Ransom said. "Half the people don't recognize me on the route. I'm screaming at them to throw them something cause you're in full costume, you're in full Flair and that's like part of the fun experience, being in full Flair," says Chelsea Ransom, krewe member.

The full Flair experience also includes custom throws the krewe makes every year.

"We always have a branded koozie for each year. We have our custom bumper sticker, we always have a great bead with the Nature Boy on them," krewe member Courtney Albritton said. "I'll be at a football tailgate and somebody will pop out a Ric Flair, Flairin' of the Green koozie to drink their beer out of, or I'll see buttons or stickers or just anything all over Baton Rouge."