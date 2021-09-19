87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Five people shot while inside of Opelousas home Saturday night

1 hour 29 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, September 19 2021 Sep 19, 2021 September 19, 2021 3:57 PM September 19, 2021 in News
Source: KLFY
By: Logan Cullop

OPELOUSAS - Five family members were shot while inside of their home Saturday night when someone opened fire from the outside.

KLFY reported the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday, and police said all victims had been taken to a hospital in personal vehicles.

Officers have not released names or ages of the victims but said the injuries range from critical to moderate: two are currently in surgery.

Trending News

No more details were readily available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days