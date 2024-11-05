78°
Five arrested, three wanted for attempted murder in June shooting in Donaldsonville

Tuesday, November 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

DONALDSONVILLE — Five people were arrested and three people are still wanted for attempting to murder two people in a June shooting in Donaldsonville that also left another dead.

Jakil Jones, 32, Kentrell Price, 25, Kenwin Dandridge, 27, Jamal Vaughn, 24, and Antoine Jackson, 28, were all arrested on two counts each of first-degree murder, Ascension Parish deputies said Tuesday. 

On June 14, deputies responded to a shooting on St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville and found 22-year-old Trevon Dunn dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies said they also found two other people who were shot. 

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office representative said that the person who shot Dunn is still being investigated. 

Three other people — Gerrell Skinner, 30, Jardell Pleasant, 32, and Taj Levy, 27 — are still wanted for the two attempted murders. All eight men are also being charged with illegal use of weapons and criminal street gang charges. 

