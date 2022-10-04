Latest Weather Blog
Fishy business: Men allegedly stuffed fish with lead weights, fillets at competition
OHIO - The would-be winners of a fishing competition on Lake Erie were disqualified after judges found lead weights and fillets stuffed inside their bounty.
The director of the competition, Jason Fischer, said he immediately became suspicious when the two men's basket, filled with five walleye caught from the lake, weighed almost double the other contestants'.
"I thought, 'there's just no way,'" Fischer told CNN.
Fischer examined the walleye and found lead balls, along with what looked to be four additional fillets, stuffed inside the fish.
The two-man team made of Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan were set to win a prize totaling almost $29,000, and Fischer noted to CNN the pair had won several of his tournaments in the past.
Fischer said the pair would be banned from participating in his competition from here on out.
