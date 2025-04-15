Fishermen, boaters say next week's higher levels in the Atchafalaya will be beneficial for business

MORGAN CITY — With water levels expected to rise and gates closing in St. Mary Parish, some boaters and fishing businesses say that the higher waters in the Atchafalaya River will be beneficial.

They say that the fresh water will bring in more fish, allowing them to capitalize on the natural cycle of the river.

The Bayou Chene Water Structure closed early Monday near Morgan City, and the St. Mary Levee District says it will remain closed as long as needed as the Atchafalaya River continues to rise.

In Berwick, the water gate on Pacific Street closed Friday, and water gates at Canton and Utah streets are set to close Wednesday in preparation for water levels to crest above flood stage near Morgan City. The crest is predicted for April 20.

"School traffic will not be affected," St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials said when the closures were announced.