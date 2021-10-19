79°
Latest Weather Blog
First responders called to plane crash near Houston Executive Airport in Texas
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - A plane went down near Houston, Texas mid-morning Tuesday, according to local ABC affiliate KTRK.
First responders rushed to the Waller County crash site, which was near the Houston Executive Airport, and assisted in extinguishing a large fire following the crash.
Officials have yet to confirm how many people were on board and whether anyone was killed or injured in the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
As flu season arrives, YMCA and BR General team up for 'Flu...
-
One arrested in fatal shooting on La Annie Drive
-
Residents reach breaking point with illegal parking, loitering along stretch of Burbank...
-
Townhome dismantled after car ran through structure; police searching for hit-and-run suspect
-
LSU community begins saying farewell to Coach O