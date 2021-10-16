75°
First female football player at St. Michael's does double duty

2 hours 45 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, October 15 2021 Oct 15, 2021 October 15, 2021 11:06 PM October 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE - Meredith Taliaferro, 17, is the first female football player for St. Michael's High School.

"I used to play soccer for a long time and wanted to kick," Taliaferro said.

The teenager got her wish, as a placekicker on the boy's varsity team.

However, Taliaferro isn't just the school's first female football player. She is also a member of the homecoming court. During Friday's game, she played and took part in the homecoming ceremony.

"It's really cool experiencing," Taliaferro said. "I'm honored that my classmates picked me to do this."

The 17-year-old's athletic abilities don't stop on the football field. She's also on the softball team and a state champion powerlifter.

"She's not afraid to get in there and try to make a tackle," said Zachary Leger, St. Micheal's head football coach. "Her soccer and powerlifting helped her out a lot. She went through summer training with the rest of us and beat out some of the boys in sprints and weights."

Since Tailaiferro is only a junior, she did not win homecoming queen, but she has one more year to try for the crown.

