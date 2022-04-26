First DOTD meeting on new Mississippi Bridge proposal draws dozens on Bluebonnet location

BATON ROUGE - It is now down to ten locations for a planned new bridge over the Mississippi.

Monday was the first of six public meetings hosted by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to discuss finalizing a location for the bridge.

“I'm against the Point Marie location. I'm against the Bluebonnet location. We need to build it instead of two densly populated areas... We need to move it into Iberville Parish,” expressed Ron Crum, a nearby resident.

But there were also many who didn't necessarily mind the location. They just want to get the process going.

“I think it's past necessary at this point. I don't have a personal choice, but it looks like what may be practical is definitely within the options left,” Troy Villa, another Baton Rouge resident, said.

And that was the whole point of tonight and future meetings—to see how people are feeling.

“It would be senseless for us to move forward with a billion dollar bridge if it's not something the public wants,” Rodney Mallett with DOTD said.

“The Bluebonnet crossing and the Point Marie crossing... both of those sights cross five miles of some of the most pristine, ecologically sensitive swamps in the entire state,” Crum said.

The increase of traffic became a major concern to residents as well.

“You're going to take stop and go traffic, and you're going to turn it into dead stop traffic,” Crum said.

But overall, there did seem to be a common agreement between those in attendance.

“We need the bridge to connect Highway 1 across the river to Highway 30 on this side of the river,” Baton Rouge resident John Fetzer said.

The billion dollar question is where, which is still to be determined.

“We need to move it to Iberville Parish where we can build it in canefields and not in populated areas,” Crum said.