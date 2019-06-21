First day of summer, HEAT ADVISORY in effect

Astronomical summer begins at 10:54am Friday. At this solstice, the earth’s maximum tilt toward the sun is in the northern hemisphere. Here, the sun will reach its highest position in the sky and we will have our longest period of daylight at 14:07.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Like much of the week, Friday will bring steam and low end rain coverage. After an early afternoon high temperature around 94 degrees, an isolated shower or thunderstorm could spark with gusty wind, frequent lightning and downpours. However, most within the forecast area will stay dry. Overnight will be mostly clear with a low temperature near 78 degrees.

For the second straight day, the WBRZ Weather forecast area will be under a ***HEAT ADVISORY*** from 11a – 7p. Expect very high humidity to work with hot temperatures to produce a feels-like temperature or heat index near 108 degrees during the afternoon hours. Remember to stay hydrated and have access to shade or air conditioning if spending time outdoors.

Up Next: Continued oppressive humidity will lead to afternoon feels-like temperatures spending several hours over 100 degrees on Saturday and likely Sunday too. Although Sunday, there is a little better chance at a cool down shower in the afternoon. Low temperatures will remain uncomfortable in the upper 70s. By early next week, a pattern more conducive to showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop.

The Tropics: The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.

The Mississippi River: At Baton Rouge, major flood stage continues with a level of 43’ as of Friday morning. Peaking at 44.1’ on March 19, the river set its 7th highest recorded crest at Baton Rouge. At 167 days, this year marks the longest period above flood stage at Baton Rouge. The level will slowly begin to fall, but is likely to stay above flood stage for several weeks to come. The high water will remain an issue for river traffic and river islands, although some inundation will continue for unprotected low-lying areas. The city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus are protected by levees up to 47 feet. Some soggy areas and seepage may be noted due to the long duration of high water placing pressure on the levees. As some of the Mississippi River diverts into the Atchafalaya River, gauges at Krotz Springs and Morgan City will stay high as well. This creates backwater flooding in parts of Assumption Parish in areas such as Bayou Chene, Stephensville and around Lake Palourde.

THE EXPLANATION:

On Friday, the area will catch a break from eying regions to the northwest for incoming storm complexes. Simple daytime heating and marine breezes will determine if and where any isolated showers and thunderstorms can develop. Still though, enough dry air and instability will be present in the atmosphere for any thunderstorm to produce downpours, frequent lightning and gusty wind. An upper level ridge will nearly center over the area on Saturday leading to a mainly dry and hotter day. The heat index will likely exceed 100 degrees for several hours. By Sunday, deeper moisture will make a comeback leading to better coverage in showers and thunderstorms. On Monday, an upper level trough to the north may guide another complex of showers and thunderstorms into the area—especially locations north of I-12. An upper level ridge will build over Texas by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Since our area will be on the eastern periphery of this ridge, the northwesterly flow aloft will favor the “ring of fire” scenario in which cooler winds aloft will help to maintain storm complexes that develop north of the ridge and ride it southeastward into our area, in this case. Timing and placing these systems is impossible until about a day out when we can identify their development.

