First babies ring in the New Year in Baton Rouge

7 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Friday, January 01 2016 Jan 1, 2016 January 01, 2016 11:54 AM January 01, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

BATON ROUGE - Hospitals and new families in Baton Rouge celebrated the new year with a trio of births shortly after midnight.

Baton Rouge General said Courtney and Joshua Price welcomed their daughter Emma Lynne Price at 12:45 a.m. Hospital officials said Emma Lynne weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and both she and her mother were doing fine.

Woman's Hospital said their first baby of the year was born 15 minutes earlier. A hospital spokesperson said "Baby Nathaniel" weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was born at 12:30 on the dot. 

A spokesperson for Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge said their first birth of the year was Baby Brynleigh, born just 18 minutes after midnight. She weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces, and her parents are Jonathan and Sabrina according to the hospital.

