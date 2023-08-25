First babies ring in the New Year in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Hospitals and new families in Baton Rouge celebrated the new year with a trio of births shortly after midnight.

Baton Rouge General said Courtney and Joshua Price welcomed their daughter Emma Lynne Price at 12:45 a.m. Hospital officials said Emma Lynne weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and both she and her mother were doing fine.

Woman's Hospital said their first baby of the year was born 15 minutes earlier. A hospital spokesperson said "Baby Nathaniel" weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was born at 12:30 on the dot.

A spokesperson for Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge said their first birth of the year was Baby Brynleigh, born just 18 minutes after midnight. She weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces, and her parents are Jonathan and Sabrina according to the hospital.