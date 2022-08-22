First African American Major with BRPD passes away at 91

Moses Evans Sr. via The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Moses Evans Sr., a trailblazer and pioneer for African American equality in Baton Rouge, has died at 91, a family member told WBRZ Monday morning.

Evans Sr., born in 1931, was a Slaughter native and served in the Korean War where he earned the Occupation and National Defense Services medals, The Advocate reports in its obituary. He later served in the Air Force Reserves stationed in New Orleans. When he returned home, Evans Sr. attained his G.E.D. from Northwestern High School and afterward decided to become a police officer.

Evans Sr. was one of the first African American men to attend the Baton Rouge Police Department Training Academy in 1965 and he experienced profound hardship due to his race. However, his courage and perseverance paved the way for other minorities to attain leadership positions within the department.

Evans Sr. worked for the BRPD for 32 years, and his biggest achievement was becoming the first African American Major in the history of the department.

When he wasn't on the job, he was doing pro-bono transmission work out of his home, helping friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors.

Evans Sr. was 91 when he died on Aug. 18, 2022.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to release a statement later Monday.