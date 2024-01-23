66°
Firefighters use spreaders to rescue young deer caught in gate

3 hours 48 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, January 23 2024 Jan 23, 2024 January 23, 2024 9:41 AM January 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters don't just save human lives—on Monday night, crews with the St. George Fire Department used spreaders to save the life of a young deer that had gotten into a problem. 

The deer was caught in an iron fence on Hoo Shoo Too Road Monday night before 8 p.m.. It was wedged between two of the fence bars and unable to escape. 

"Half the team quickly retrieved the necessary tools while the other half attempted to calm the animal," a post from the SGFD read. 

The team used spreaders to push the bars apart enough for the deer to escape unharmed. 

