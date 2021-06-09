78°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters respond to small fire at Another Broken Egg Cafe
BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) responded to a reported fire at Another Broken Egg Cafe around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The initial call came from the alarm system company, as well as being reported by witnesses who saw heavy smoke coming from the building. The restaurant was closed at the time and no one was inside the building.
Firefighters responded quickly, forcing entry into the closed restaurant and located the fire under a vent hood in the kitchen area. By 8:12 p.m., the fire was declared under control. The fire did not spread to any neighboring businesses inside the strip mall.
Trending News
No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family of toddler not satisfied with progress of case, demanding more action
-
Names released of two adult suspects booked into jail tied to triple...
-
Iberville Parish joins moratorium discussion, vote next week
-
Deadly shooting at Benny's car wash on Perkins Rd. hits too close...
-
Social Security offices remain closed, woman having issues with proving her disability
Sports Video
-
LSU battles back to beat Oregon in Regional final
-
Coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement after 15 seasons at LSU
-
Brennan Stuprich named Southland Freshman of the Year
-
Exploring Skip Bertman's legacy as LSU's athletic director
-
Southeastern loses both games of doubleheader to Houston Baptist