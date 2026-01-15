44°
Firefighters respond to house fire on Manchac Lane in Prairieville

1 hour 1 minute 12 seconds ago Thursday, January 15 2026 Jan 15, 2026 January 15, 2026 5:40 PM January 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — Ascension Parish firefighters responded to a house fire on Manchac Lane in Prairieville on Thursday evening, Ascension Parish Fire Deputy Chief Patrick Carpenter told WBRZ.

Crews responded to the fire around 4 p.m.

WBRZ has sent a crew to the scene. 

