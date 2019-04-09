63°
Firefighters respond to apartment fire on Mast Street overnight
BATON ROUGE - St. George firefighters responded to an apartment fire on 1753 Mast St. overnight. Fire officials arrived on the scene around 11:38 PM to find fire burning through the roof of the two-story complex.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze shortly after midnight. The fire burned throughout the attic of the building. A St George fire investor was called and was able to determine the point of origin was inside a wall on the second floor of apartment #3. The cause is undetermined and is under investigation. There is no suspicion of foul play.
Six adults and two children were displaced by the fire. So far, no injuries were reported.
