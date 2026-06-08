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Firefighters rescue 2 dogs, cat from Prairieville house fire

44 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 8:04 AM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Keystone Subdivision of Prairieville on Sunday evening, saving two dogs and a cat from the home.

The Galvez Lake Fire Department, with assistance from the 7th District Fire Department, was called to the residence after a fire broke out. According to fire officials, the first-arriving fire officer and deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office located and removed the animals before a more robust fire crew arrived

Once on scene, firefighters provided oxygen and emergency care to one of the dogs and the cat, both of which appeared to be suffering from smoke inhalation. All three animals survived.

A second cat is believed to have left the residence on its own before crews arrived. Firefighters brought the fire under control and confined it to the kitchen area of the home, limiting further damage.

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The fire is believed to have started in the dishwasher area of the home's kitchen. 

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