Firefighters rescue 2 cats, 1 dog in North Street house fire

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters rescued two cats and a dog from a smoke-filled home Tuesday afternoon in Baton Rouge.

The fire broke out on the 1400 block of North Street around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7.

Officials say the source of the flames was a pot left out on the stove, but firefighters were able to control the flames in under fifteen minutes.

The two people living at the residence were able to get out safely, however, the three animals were later rescued from inside of the home when firefighters arrived to the scene.

The house has heavy smoke damage. In total, authorities report $75,000 worth of damage, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRPD, EMS and Entergy were also on the scene.