75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters put out fire along Timber Lane in Livingston Parish

1 hour 58 minutes 1 second ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 9:17 AM April 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

DENHAM SPRINGS — Firefighters in Livingston Parish put out a fire along Timber Lane in a neighborhood off Pete's Highway on Friday.

Crews from the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 responded to the fire around 9 a.m.

The residents of the home were able to make it outside. The home's pets were also able to make it out of the fire, Chief Joe Koczrowski said.

WBRZ's news crew observed a hectic scene, including several people crying. A man was also treated on a stretcher, which Koczrowski said was due to smoke inhalation.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days