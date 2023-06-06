Firefighters pull driver through windshield of flipped car Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters pulled one person through the windshield of a flipped truck Tuesday morning.

The St. George Fire Department responded to a medical call on Inniswylde Drive Tuesday, but when crews arrived, they found it was more than a regular medical call. A truck had crashed into a fence and overturned, leaving its driver trapped inside.

Firefighters had to pull the trapped driver through the windshield before transporting them to a hospital. They were in stable condition.