Firefighters pull driver through windshield of flipped car Tuesday morning

1 hour 10 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, June 06 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters pulled one person through the windshield of a flipped truck Tuesday morning. 

The St. George Fire Department responded to a medical call on Inniswylde Drive Tuesday, but when crews arrived, they found it was more than a regular medical call. A truck had crashed into a fence and overturned, leaving its driver trapped inside. 

Firefighters had to pull the trapped driver through the windshield before transporting them to a hospital. They were in stable condition. 

