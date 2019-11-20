76°
Firefighters dive into pond to rescue driver from submerged car

3 hours 17 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, November 20 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – On Tuesday evening, first responders rescued a driver from a submerged vehicle.  

Around 6:20 p.m., St. George firefighters were dispatched to Gardere Lane to assist in the recovery efforts of a person whose car had been submerged in a pond.

Three firefighters, equipped with personal flotation devices, went into the water and helped rescue the driver by breaking open the car's window and pulling the driver out to safety.

Other firefighters searched the car for any remaining victims and found none. Once on dry ground, EMS treated the driver, who was declared to be in good health.

Crews were still working to remove the car from the water as of late Wednesday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

