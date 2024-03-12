69°
Firefighters contain electrical fire in duplex Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE — First responders extinguished a fire caused by an electrical malfunction in the kitchen of a duplex in the 8100 block of Skysail Avenue early Tuesday morning.
The St. George Fire Department arrived at a single-story duplex to find a fire raging from the front of the structure at 1:19 a.m. Fire crews and the Red Cross immediately began to search for the building's occupants. Within 45 minutes, the fire was contained and all occupants were safely out of the building.
There were no injuries, officials said.
SGFD investigators also found that the building had no working smoke alarms.
