Latest Weather Blog
Firefighter dead after Thursday morning crash in Prairieville, New Orleans fire officials say
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man who died in a Thursday morning crash was a member of the New Orleans Fire Department, officials said.
Louisiana State Police officials said the crash happened on I-10 westbound near the LA-928 overpass around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Dwayne Jackson, 41, was an apparatus operator and a fourteen-year veteran of the New Orleans Fire Department.
LSP said Jackson was driving in the right lane when a freightliner attempted to reenter the roadway from the shoulder. Jackson struck the back of the freightliner and was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Trending News
NOFD said Jackson is the third active member that died in three weeks, with their Captain John Blackwell and District Chief Michael Windsay dying in the past three weeks as well.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...
-
Three wanted after Grambling police responds to 'firearm-related incident', no injuries reported