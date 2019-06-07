Fire started in laundry room destroys house on Cambridge Street

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire on Cambridge Street early Saturday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was reported before 1:00 p.m. in the 6700 block of Cambridge Street.

BRFD arrived on the scene and found the house engulfed in flames. Crews say the fire started from the dryer in the laundry room. It was contained in under 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated cost of damage is valued at $80,000 - a total loss to the home.