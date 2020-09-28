75°
Fire reported at collapsed Hard Rock Hotel site in New Orleans

Monday, September 28 2020
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
On Monday, September 28, 2020 smoke was seen coming from the collapsed Hard Rock hotel site in downtown New Orleans due to roofing materials that had somehow ignited that morning. Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday morning, thick black smoke was seen coming from the collapsed Hard Rock hotel site in downtown New Orleans after roofing materials on the upper part of the site somehow ignited, WWL-TV reports.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the collapsed site shortly after 9 a.m. and remain on scene.

WWL-TV's video from the scene shows first responders using water to try and extinguish the flames.

Based on a statement from New Orleans city government, it's unlikely the fire will spread to surrounding buildings. 

At this time, officials say the cause of the fire is unknown. 

Residents near the site have been asked to avoid the area due to the heavy smoke. 

"Nearby residents and businesses are advised to shut off external air intake and turn off air conditioners to limit smoke being brought indoors," the statement from the city said. 

