Fire officials investigating after warehouse catches fire on Delplaza Drive
BATON ROUGE - A warehouse attached to a commercial building on Deplaza Drive caught fire Thursday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
BRFD said they were able to bring the fire under control before it spread to nearby businesses, but three units closest to the fire did get minor smoke damage.
The cause is unknown and under investigation.
