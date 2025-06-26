92°
Fire officials investigating after warehouse catches fire on Delplaza Drive

1 hour 35 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, June 26 2025 Jun 26, 2025 June 26, 2025 2:20 PM June 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A warehouse attached to a commercial building on Deplaza Drive caught fire Thursday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

BRFD said they were able to bring the fire under control before it spread to nearby businesses, but three units closest to the fire did get minor smoke damage.

The cause is unknown and under investigation.

