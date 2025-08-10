81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire investigators on scene of North 37th Street house fire

Sunday, August 10 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are investigating a house fire on North 37th Street that took place Sunday evening, fire officials said.

Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said heavy fire was on the porch and fire was coming from the attic. The house was empty and crews contained the fire.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

