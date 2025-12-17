61°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire destroys home on Tom Williams Road in Gonzales
GONZALES - The St. Amant Fire Department is currently working a large fire on Tom Williams Road across from La 931.
Family members tell WBRZ that no one was in the home at the time of the fire.
Trending News
There are currently no injuries. It is not currently known how the fire began.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Overdose numbers in East Baton Rouge Parish are trending down for the...
-
Trump is previewing his 2026 agenda in an address to the nation...
-
McKinley Middle teacher placed on leave after Florida arrest for alleged lewd...
-
Convicted sex offender arrested in Prairieville on 60 counts of child pornography,...
-
Deputies: Baton Rouge man hits 2 vehicles with woman's car, then threatens...