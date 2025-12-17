61°
Fire destroys home on Tom Williams Road in Gonzales

Wednesday, December 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - The St. Amant Fire Department is currently working a large fire on Tom Williams Road across from La 931.

Family members tell WBRZ that no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

There are currently no injuries. It is not currently known how the fire began.

