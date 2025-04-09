Fire destroys family's home, community reaching out to help

BAYOU SORREL - Four people were displaced Sunday morning after a fire destroyed a trailer home in Iberville Parish.

Crews responded to the blaze around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 75. Volunteer fire departments from Bayou Sorrel, White Castle and Bayou Pigeon arrived on scene and brought the fire under control over the course of about an hour. Unfortunately, the three-bedroom home was completely destroyed.

A woman, her two sons, and her daughter-in-law are now displaced as a result. The family says it has no homeowner's insurance.

"I don't know what I'm doing now," Alice Ganaway told WBRZ. "I have nowhere to go, nothing to wear for work... It's to the ground."

Since Sunday's fire, a number of people have offered to lend support through whatever means possible, but the family says there are some things that just cannot be replaced.

"It's been here for years, had many memories," Shane Ganaway said.

A number of people commented on this post, hoping to help the family.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The family says ongoing problems with ants in their electrical system may have contributed to the blaze.

If you'd like to contact the family and offer help, you may contact them at 225-385-3049.