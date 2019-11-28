68°
Fire continues at Texas plant; 50K under evacuation order
PORT NECHES, Texas (AP) - More than 50,000 people in East Texas remain under a mandatory evacuation order as a fire continues to burn at a chemical plant, one day after two massive explosions there.
Three workers were injured by the explosions around 1 a.m. at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches. The blasts filled the air with plumes of black smoke.
Port Neches fire Captain Tyler Herbert says the blaze is still burning and that a mandatory evacuation order covering a 4-mile radius remains in place.
Texas has seen multiple petrochemical industry fires this year, including one that burned for days near Houston and another that killed a worker at a plant in nearby Crosby.
