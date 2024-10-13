Latest Weather Blog
FINAL: Southern wins 22-19 at Texas Southern after blocked punt, late touchdown leads to overtime
HOUSTON - Southern won 22-19 in unlikely fashion against Texas Southern Saturday night, giving them a 3-3 season record.
Texas Southern led 14-0 going into halftime, but Southern responded with 12 points in the third. However, the Jaguars allowed a field goal and a safety in the fourth quarter.
After the safety, Texas Southern went three-and-out and punted it with 26 seconds left. The punt was blocked and Southern got the ball on Texas Southern's 16 yard line. With 24 seconds left, Noah Bodden threw a touchdown and the Jags kicked the extra point to send it to overtime.
Texas Southern missed a field goal in overtime, and Southern was able to follow up with one to secure the victory.
Southern plays at home versus Alcorn State next Saturday at 6 p.m.
