Final 2024 Hurricane Season Outlook stresses confidence in a very active season

The final 2024 Hurricane Season outlook by Colorado State University has been posted. Their forecast now calls for 23 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and 6 major hurricanes. This update shows 2 fewer total named storms while the number of hurricanes and major hurricanes remains the same.

An extremely active season is still anticipated in the coming months due to the near record warm sea surface temperatures which makes for an extremely conducive environment for storms to form and develop in. CSU states "This forecast is of above-normal confidence. We anticipate a well above-average probability for major hurricane landfalls along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean." As of the first week of August, there have officially been 4 named storms this season, but peak hurricane season is not upon us yet. Most tropical activity develops in late August through October in the Atlantic.

The researchers at Colorado State University and the Storm Station remind that “it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season,” so prepare accordingly. What was seen with Beryl is a great reminder of that. There have been seasons with a lot of storms but few impacts to land and seasons with few storms but a lot of impacts to land. For more on the season ahead and preparedness, visit wbrz.com/weather and click on the hurricane center.

Previous update (07/09/23)

Forecasters at Colorado State University have revised their original forecast for a hyper-active Atlantic hurricane season to be even more active. Their forecast now calls for 25 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and 6 major hurricanes.

Several reasons were cited for the change, including near-record warm ocean waters in the Tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea and a transition to a La Niña during the peak of hurricane season. The warm waters will provide ample fuel for tropical systems to thrive, and the La Niña will help reduce vertical wind shear in the Atlantic - which is beneficial to hurricanes. CSU also notes that "Hurricane Beryl, a deep tropical Category 5 hurricane, is also a likely harbinger of a hyperactive season."