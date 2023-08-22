Fight over game console led to shootout at Bogalusa home

Photo: WWL-TV

BOGALUSA - Three people were badly hurt after a fight between family members over a video game console led to an exchange of gunfire at a home in Washington Parish.

The Bogalusa Police Department said Tuesday morning that the shooting unfolded at a house on Huron Avenue. All three people, two men and a woman, were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The department later told WWL-TV that the gunfire started after the two men got into an argument over a game console. The woman reportedly tried to break up the fight but was injured after both men pulled out weapons and started shooting.

"The fight started verbally and turned to each individual pulling a weapon on each other and exchanging shots," Bogalusa Police Major Troy Tervalon said.

Police said they plan to make arrests once the shooters are released from the hospital.