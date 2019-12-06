Fiery crash shuts down I-10 in St. James Parish

GRAMERCY - A crash involving an 18-wheeler has shut down I-10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans Friday evening.

The crash was first reported around 5 p.m. on I-10 East near the Gramercy exit. All lanes are currently closed in both directions in the area of the accident.

I-10 Traffic Advisory



Troopers are currently responding to a two vehicle crash on I-10 westbound at LA Hwy 641 (Gramercy Exit). Both eastbound and westbound lanes of travel are currently closed as crews work to clear the scene. Please avoid the area if possible. — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) December 6, 2019

The crash is said to involve an 18-wheeler and another car pinned underneath it. Photos from the are show a large plume of smoke.

A Hazardous Materials crew has been called to the scene, according to state police.

Got caught before they shut the interstate down at the Gramercy exit. ???? Hope everyone involved is okay ?? pic.twitter.com/lHmhG2dZQC — Aly Landry Rau (@aly_rau) December 6, 2019

There is no word on injuries at this time.