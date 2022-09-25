91°
FEMA offers legal advice for low-income residents after floods
BATON ROUGE – FEMA said that free disaster related legal advice is now available for low income flood survivors.
In a statement released Wednesday, FEMA said the service is available through a partnership with the Louisiana State Bar Association, the Louisiana Civil Center and the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.
Low income survivors may call the legal services hotline at 800-310-7029 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Voicemail is available 24/7. Messages are generally returned the next business day.
Examples of legal assistance provided:
- Assistance with securing FEMA and other benefits available to disaster survivors;
- Assistance with life, medical and property insurance claims;
- Help with home repair contracts and contractors;
- Replacement of wills and other important legal documents that were destroyed;
- Assisting in consumer protection matters, remedies and procedures;
- Counseling on mortgage-foreclosure problems; and
- Counseling on landlord/tenant problems.
Assistance is not available for cases where fees could be paid as part of a court settlement.
