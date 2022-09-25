91°
FEMA offers legal advice for low-income residents after floods

6 years 3 weeks 3 days ago Wednesday, August 31 2016 Aug 31, 2016 August 31, 2016 6:56 PM August 31, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – FEMA said that free disaster related legal advice is now available for low income flood survivors.

In a statement released Wednesday, FEMA said the service is available through a partnership with the Louisiana State Bar Association, the Louisiana Civil Center and the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.

Low income survivors may call the legal services hotline at 800-310-7029 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Voicemail is available 24/7. Messages are generally returned the next business day.

Examples of legal assistance provided:

  • Assistance with securing FEMA and other benefits available to disaster survivors;
  • Assistance with life, medical and property insurance claims;
  • Help with home repair contracts and contractors;
  • Replacement of wills and other important legal documents that were destroyed;
  • Assisting in consumer protection matters, remedies and procedures;
  • Counseling on mortgage-foreclosure problems; and
  • Counseling on landlord/tenant problems.

 

Assistance is not available for cases where fees could be paid as part of a court settlement.

