FEMA encourages residents to read determination letters carefully

BATON ROUGE - If you’re a survivor of recent flooding and receive a letter that says your application for federal assistance is “ineligible” or “incomplete,” be sure to read the letter all the way through to the end to find out why.

FEMA officials point out that all applicants have the right to appeal and, in many cases, a quick fix can remedy the situation.

FEMA listed some common reasons why people receive an ineligible determination:

The most common reason for ineligibility is you didn’t provide FEMA with a copy of a letter verifying your insurance coverage and detailing your settlement. FEMA needs this to process your grant application.

Your insurance company will be able to provide you the documents. Find your insurance company’s information online at the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s website: www.ldi.la.gov/onlineservices/ActiveCompanySearch

Other reasons for ineligibility may include:

-You did not sign the required documents.

-You did not prove occupancy or ownership.

-Your identity may not have been verified.

-The damage is not to your primary residence, but to a secondary home or a rental property.

-Another member of your household may have applied and received assistance.

-Your disaster-related losses could not be verified.

What to do next:

You may take copies of the documents to your closest Disaster Recovery Center where a FEMA specialist can help you.

Find DRC locations by going online at fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers or by downloading and using the FEMA app. You may also call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use TTY, call 800-462-7585. If you use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 800-621-3362.

Or mail copies of the needed documents within 60 days of receiving your letter to the address below:

FEMA – Individuals & Households Program

National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

You can also fax the documents to:

800-827-8112

Attention: FEMA – Individuals & Households Program

It’s important to write the registration number that FEMA gave you after applying for help on all the documents. Write the federal disaster declaration number, DR-4277-LA, too.

If you have more questions:

If you registered, you should have received a booklet called “Help after a Disaster” that details how FEMA determines what’s eligible for assistance. You can access the booklet online at www.fema.gov/help-after-disaster.

If you have questions about your application or about filing an appeal, call the FEMA helpline at If you use TTY, call 800-462-7585. If you use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 800-621-3362.

Visit a DRC to speak with a FEMA specialist who can help you appeal.