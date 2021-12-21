42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
FEMA disaster recovery centers in Louisiana to close for Christmas, New Years

59 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, December 21 2021 Dec 21, 2021 December 21, 2021 4:30 AM December 21, 2021 in News
Source: FEMA
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - FEMA has issued a Christmas and New Years holiday schedule for its Disaster Recovery Centers in Louisiana.

The DRCs will not be in operation Dec. 24 – 26 and will briefly reopen before closing again from Dec. 31 - Jan. 2 for the holidays.

That said, the Alario Center in Westwego will follow a different schedule. It will be closed Dec. 23 – 26 and reopen Dec. 27 before closing permanently at 4 p.m. on Dec. 29.

For hours and other details, check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person) or visit the FEMA DRC Locator for a complete list of DRCs currently open in Louisiana.

All centers will follow COVID-19 precautions and masks will be required by both FEMA specialists and survivors. 

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611

