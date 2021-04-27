Feels like eclipses 90, more humidity to come

Some highly isolated showers popped around midday on Tuesday. While the same could occur on Wednesday, no well-organized precipitation is expected until the end of the week.

Next 24 Hours: A rather muggy night is ahead. Expect low temperatures to struggle to exit the 70s with continued southeast winds of 5-10mph. Skies will be partly sunny with pockets of fog possible. Any low clouds and fog on Wednesday should give way to some sunshine by afternoon. With continued humidity, high temperatures in the upper 80s could result in feels-like temperatures, or heat indices, in the low 90s. A spotty shower is possible but forecast area rain coverage will be very low.

Up Next: Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 70s will continue Thursday. In a change to the forecast, it now appears that the frontal system pegged to deliver the next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Thursday night, rendering most of the day dry with increasing clouds. The front will sag southward on Friday but scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay around as temperatures ease back toward seasonal averages. The upper level energy associated with the front may not fully cross the region until Saturday night, leaving a question mark and potential soggy weather around for the start of the weekend. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A surface high pressure system near the East Coast will maintain southeast winds through the middle of the week. This will cause an increase of moisture and therefore more humid conditions each day through Thursday. A blip or two may show up on radar but any measurable precipitation should be highly isolated. Aloft, upper level winds out of the southwest will spread some mid to high level clouds through the area at times but some sun should still be available on Wednesday. A cold front will move in from the northwest on Thursday evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms forced up ahead of it. The slow moving boundary will continue to provide the lift needed for leftover showers and possibly thunderstorms on Friday. There is question as to how quickly the upper level trough will push through the area and so some forcing could remain in the atmosphere into Saturday holding on to an extra 24 hour period of showers and thunderstorms into Saturday. Behind the front, thermometers should revert to average Saturday through Monday, which is 82/60 for this time of year.

--Josh

