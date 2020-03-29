Latest Weather Blog
Federal prison in Louisiana reports first COVID-19 death
NEW ORLEANS - A federal prison in Louisiana has reported its first death due to COVID-19.
Accodring to the Washington Post, Patrick Jones, 49, was the first inmate in the Federal Bureau of Prisons to test positive for Covid-19 on March 19, and was the first to die from the virus.
Jones was transferred to a hospital from a low-security United States federal prison for male inmates located in Oakdale, La. Jones was placed on a ventilator the next day.
Jones had "long-term, pre-existing medical conditions" that were considered as risk factors for developing a severe coronavirus illness. He died Saturday at the hospital.
The inmate was serving a 27-year sentence for drug trafficking. In 2017 he was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute half a kilogram of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a junior college.
