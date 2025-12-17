50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Federal judge rules Louisiana law on age verification on social media is unconstitutional

2 hours 9 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, December 16 2025 Dec 16, 2025 December 16, 2025 10:55 PM December 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
vecteezy

BATON ROUGE - A federal judge blocked Louisiana from enforcing a law that would require age verification and parental consent on social media due to it being a violation of the First Amendment.

Judge John deGravelles ruled in favor of NetChoice, a trade application for social media companies like Nextdoor, Pinterest, Snapchat and Meta, regarding the enforcement of The Secure Online Child Interaction and Age Limitation Act; he also granted a permanent injunction. The law was enacted in 2023.

deGravelles also ordered that the Attorney General's office should cover the cost of NetChoice's attorney fees.

Trending News

Attorney General Murrill said on social media that she plans to appeal.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days