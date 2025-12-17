Federal judge rules Louisiana law on age verification on social media is unconstitutional

vecteezy

BATON ROUGE - A federal judge blocked Louisiana from enforcing a law that would require age verification and parental consent on social media due to it being a violation of the First Amendment.

Judge John deGravelles ruled in favor of NetChoice, a trade application for social media companies like Nextdoor, Pinterest, Snapchat and Meta, regarding the enforcement of The Secure Online Child Interaction and Age Limitation Act; he also granted a permanent injunction. The law was enacted in 2023.

deGravelles also ordered that the Attorney General's office should cover the cost of NetChoice's attorney fees.

Attorney General Murrill said on social media that she plans to appeal.