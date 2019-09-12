Federal agents search Zachary medical company Thursday

ZACHARY – Federal agents conducted a search of a medical services company as part of what appears to be an ongoing investigation by the FBI and Department of Justice.

The FBI said it was conducting court-authorized searches of properties in and around the Baton Rouge area but said it could not release additional information.

“In accordance with DOJ and FBI policy, we cannot provide additional comment at this time,” an FBI spokesperson told WBRZ.

WBRZ recorded federal agents at one location around midday Thursday: MedComp Sciences on MacHost Road. Agents were recorded wearing gloves, entering and exiting the business.

An employee at the business refused to discuss the search in-person with WBRZ and asked a TV station representative to leave the property. Phone calls to the business later were unanswered.

It’s not unusual for the federal government to not comment on ongoing investigations.

